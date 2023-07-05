Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP looks to rope in social media influencers in a big way

BJP state president Manmohan Samal said the major challenge before the party is to ensure that all welfare programmes of the Central government are delivered to the people.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National social media coordinator of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Kapil Parmar on Tuesday urged the district IT cell functionaries of the BJP to make extensive use of the social media to reach out to every section of the society with a message of good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a social media workshop of the BJYM at the state BJP headquarters here, Parmar said, “Apart from recruiting our own digital warriors, it would be more desirable to engage sympathisers of BJP and other social media influencers who are ready to associate with us and help in spreading the message of Modi government and his achievements to a wider section of voters.”

He said BJP national president JP Nadda emphasised on these points during the recent meeting with BJP general secretaries from all states and his interaction with people party’s social media platforms. Rival parties, especially the Congress, are extensively using social media to influence voters and Karnataka Assembly election is a case in point, he said.

Participating in the workshop, Sundargarh MP and former Union minister Jual Oram said separate programmes should be organised at the district level to sensitise party workers and leaders on the use of social media.BJP state president Manmohan Samal said the major challenge before the party is to ensure that all welfare programmes of the Central government are delivered to the people.

