Odisha govt constitutes student welfare fund for MCHs

They will be provided Rs 8 lakh-Rs 20 lakh per year for welfare and extracurricular activities

Published: 05th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has constituted a ‘student welfare fund’ under which all medical colleges in the state will get financial support from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per annum for student welfare and extracurricular activities.

The fund will be utilised in all government medical colleges, Acharya Harihar post graduate institute of cancer at Cuttack, Post graduate institute of medical education & research (PGIMER) and Capital hospital at Bhubaneswar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel post graduate institute of paediatrics (SVPPGIP), Mental health institute (MHI) and SCB dental college at Cuttack.

Sources said Rs 20 lakh per annum will be provided to each government medical college which has completed five years and Rs 15 lakh per annum will be provided to each government medical college, which has not completed five years. Similarly, the fund amounting to Rs 8 lakh each per annum will be provided to government PG institutes, SCB dental college and MHI, Cuttack.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the government has approved the student welfare fund to facilitate sports activities, cultural activities and other extracurricular activities for the students pursuing medical UG and PG studies at government medical colleges and PG institutes in the state.  

The government has recommended the medical colleges to support students’ activities like physical training, sports and cultural activities and meet the cost towards outsourcing of part-time physical instructor/yoga/music teacher. The institutes will also promote various intra-college and intra-institute sports and cultural activities/festivals undertaken by the students’ bodies.

They can also purchase sports/music/other equipment for extracurricular students’ activities, facilitate minor repair and maintenance of the playground/gym/other equipment used for student activities, make provisions of gen-set/power supply backup for student activities and purchase of plants and ancillary items/equipment for campus greening activities.

The state government has, however, prohibited hiring of full-time manpower and hiring or purchase of vehicles on long-term basis under the fund, which will be placed with the deans and principals of the medical colleges, directors of PG institutes and superintendents of SVPPGIP and MHI.

A committee will be constituted in each medical college and PG institute for utilisation of the fund. Chairperson of the committee will monitor the utilisation of fund every month and the director of medical education and training will review the outcome of the fund once in a year.

