Odisha: Three die, as many critical in diarrhoea

It is being suspected that contaminated water consumption might have led to the spread of diarrhoea. 

Published: 05th July 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three persons died and three others are reportedly in critical condition ever since diarrhoea gripped Matapadu village under Pottangi block in the last three days. While one person died on Sunday, another succumbed on Tuesday and the third casualty happened on Tuesday.

According to sources, at least 10 persons of the village complained of diarrhoea-related symptoms on Sunday and a health team was rushed to Pottangi CHC to look into the cases. Though their treatment began immediately, one succumbed the same day.

Later, five persons were taken to Pottangi hospital of which one died on Monday and another on Tuesday .
The condition of the other three persons is still not stable, as per hospital sources.It is being suspected that contaminated water consumption might have led to the spread of diarrhoea. 

However, the situation in the village now is normal and no fresh case has been reported.“We have put a health camp in the village and all preventive measures are being taken up to control the situation,” informed chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput Arun Padhi.

