Orissa High Court stays non-bailable warrant against forest officer’s widow

CUTTACK: The non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Bidyabharati Panda, widow of assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra who died under mysterious circumstance at Parlakhemundi two years ago has come under scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing an interim stay on it on Tuesday.

On July 1, the court of SDJM, Parlakhemundi had issued NBWs against Bidyabharati and two other accused in the murder case. All the three accused were to appear before it on July 7. Earlier, the SDJM had taken cognizance of the murder complaint against the three accused. Bidyabharati had first challenged the order taking cognizance of the murder complaint. Later, she had also challenged the NBW order.

Acting on it, the single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra posted both the petitions for hearing together on July 27. In the interim no coercive action shall be taken against her, Justice Mishra said while also issuing a stay order on further proceedings against her on the order taking cognizance of the murder complaint.Soumya Ranjan had died under mysterious circumstance after sustaining burn injuries at his official quarters in Parlakhemundi in July.

Abhiram Mohapatra, father of Soumya Ranjan, filed a petition in the SDJM court, Parlakhemundi, alleging that his son had been murdered. Nearly two years later in April this year, the SDJM took cognizance of the murder complaint stating that a prima facie case is well made under section 302 (murder) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) against the trio.

