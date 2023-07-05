School headmaster caught taking Rs 1,000 from students in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The headmaster of a school in the district has been caught on the wrong foot after a video showing him allegedly accepting Rs 1,000 from each student to issue them matriculation certificates.According to the video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, the headmaster of Nabin Chandra High School at Gathanpalli in Podia block Jaladhar Behera was seen taking Rs 1,000 from each student who passed class X for issuing matric certificates.

It is pertinent to mention, the same person was arrested and sent to jail in 2019 in connection with the missing HSC examination OMR sheets of 108 students who had appeared the examination from ST & SC Development-run High school at Podia. Behera was later placed under suspension.Contacted, district education officer Manas Kumar Jena said he is aware of the video. “Action will be initiated against the headmaster after inquiry,” Jena said.

