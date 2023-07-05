Home States Odisha

School headmaster caught taking Rs 1,000 from students in Odisha

Contacted, district education officer Manas Kumar Jena said he is aware of the video.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

​ Screen grab of the video showing Behera taking money | EXPRESS ​

​ Screen grab of the video showing Behera taking money | EXPRESS ​

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The headmaster of a school in the district has been caught on the wrong foot after a video showing him allegedly accepting Rs 1,000 from each student to issue them matriculation certificates.According to the video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, the headmaster of Nabin Chandra High School at Gathanpalli in Podia block Jaladhar Behera was seen taking Rs 1,000 from each student who passed class X for issuing matric certificates.

It is pertinent to mention, the same person was arrested and sent to jail in 2019 in connection with the missing HSC examination OMR sheets of 108 students who had appeared the examination from ST & SC Development-run High school at Podia. Behera was later placed under suspension.Contacted, district education officer Manas Kumar Jena said he is aware of the video. “Action will be initiated against the headmaster after inquiry,” Jena said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
matriculation certificates HSC examination
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp