Home States Odisha

Woman sits on dharna in front of lover's house in Odisha

On the pretext of marriage,  Pandit allegedly established physical relationship with her till last month.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

marriage

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Alleging that she was cheated in love, a 23-year-old woman staged dharna outside the house of one Binod Kumar Pandit (28),  at Bhagatpur village under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday. She said Pandit claiming to be in love with her, maintained a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage but later cheated on her.

According to the woman, she came in contact with Pandit, who runs a Jana Seva Kendra (common service centre) kiosk at Barabati bazaar, two years back. Both of them fell in love and developed intimacy. On the pretext of marriage,  Pandit allegedly established physical relationship with her till last month.

“Pandit got close to me physically promising marriage. When I asked him to get married to me last month, he began avoiding me citing varied reasons. He snapped all ties and stopped responding to my phone calls,”she said.

When all her attempts to establish contact with Pandit failed, the woman appeared at his house and staged a dharna demanding to marry her.On getting information, Dharmasala police rushed to the spot. “No FIR has been lodged so far. If the victim lodges an FIR, police would conduct an inquiry and act accordingly as per law,” said a police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman sits on dharna in front of lover's house Odisha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp