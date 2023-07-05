Woman sits on dharna in front of lover's house in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Alleging that she was cheated in love, a 23-year-old woman staged dharna outside the house of one Binod Kumar Pandit (28), at Bhagatpur village under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday. She said Pandit claiming to be in love with her, maintained a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage but later cheated on her.

According to the woman, she came in contact with Pandit, who runs a Jana Seva Kendra (common service centre) kiosk at Barabati bazaar, two years back. Both of them fell in love and developed intimacy. On the pretext of marriage, Pandit allegedly established physical relationship with her till last month.

“Pandit got close to me physically promising marriage. When I asked him to get married to me last month, he began avoiding me citing varied reasons. He snapped all ties and stopped responding to my phone calls,”she said.

When all her attempts to establish contact with Pandit failed, the woman appeared at his house and staged a dharna demanding to marry her.On getting information, Dharmasala police rushed to the spot. “No FIR has been lodged so far. If the victim lodges an FIR, police would conduct an inquiry and act accordingly as per law,” said a police official.

