Bishweswar Tudu lays stress on higher education for tribal students

The union minister will visit Balimela town and Khairput in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:17 AM

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Wednesday said tribal students should pursue higher education for their all-round development. Laying the foundation stone for a new Eklavya model residential school at Pottangi in Koraput district, Tudu said the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying emphasis on providing quality education to students of tribal communities. The Eklavya school will make quality education accessible to students in tribal areas.

Union Minister Tudu performing Bhumi Puja
for the Eklavya school in Pottangi

“The CBSE curriculum in Eklavya schools will be beneficial for students to prepare themselves for competitive education for better job opportunities,” he said. The union minister informed that around `40 crore will be spent on the school in Pottangi. It will come up in the next 18 months. At least 500 students will be enrolled in the school. Tudu thanked PM Modi for approving 11 Eklavya schools in Koraput district.

On the day, the union minister also laid foundation stones for an Eklavya school at Anchada village in Laxmipur block and also inaugurated a new school at Dhamonahandi village in Kotpad. Later, Tudu addressed BJP workers at Kotpad and highlighted the flagship schemes of the BJP government at the Centre. He asked the party workers to educate the people in tribal areas about the welfare programmes launched by the Central government. Among others, Koraput district BJP president Sumant Pradhan was present.

The union minister will visit Balimela town and Khairput in Malkangiri district on Thursday. Tudu is scheduled to lay foundation stones for Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Balimela and an Eklavya school at Khairput.

