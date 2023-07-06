Home States Odisha

BJP alleges PDS rice scam in Odisha

ROURKELA: Alleging massive irregularities in weight and distribution of PDS rice in and around Rourkela, the BJP on Wednesday demanded action against unscrupulous civil supplies officers and transport contractors involved in the illegal practice.

Addressing mediapersons here, BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati claimed he noticed two rice-laden trucks at Rourkela Industrial Estate on Tuesday. Out of curiosity, he followed the vehicles to a private weighbridge which did not have any display board. Despite the weighbridge having provision for electronic printer, a temporary worker issued hand-written weighment slips to the vehicles.

“This happened in absence of any officer of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd. When I confronted the local marketing inspector about the incident, he kept quiet. Instead of taking steps, Rourkela additional civil supplies officer (ACSO) Srinivas Sahu misbehaved with me,” he alleged.

Senapati further claimed he informed Sundargarh CSO DC Beshra about the incident but to no avail. “The PDS rice consignment had come from some mills and before going to the FCI godown, the weighment was done in dubious circumstances. As the ACSO was previously involved in a Vigilance case, there should be an inquiry to find out the massive corruption in weighment and distribution of PDS rice supplied by the BJP-led Central government for the poor,” he added.

Contacted, CSO Beshra said he was not informed about the incident. Besides, he was not aware of any irregularities as claimed by Senapati.

