Dharmendra Pradhan likely to be drafted into org, Aparajita may get a chance

As western Odisha which has sent five MPs to Lok Sabha has remained unrepresented, chances of Sundargarh MP and former minister Jual Oram appears bright.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the buzz of a reshuffle of the Union cabinet anytime before the monsoon session of the Parliament beginning July 20, speculations are rife in political circles about the possible exit of two ministers from the state and induction of one or two to make up and maintain the regional balance. There have been constant murmurs since the last rejig of the cabinet in 2021 when several prominent figures were dropped that Dharmendra Pradhan will be discharged from the council of ministers and given key organisational responsibility.

Sources familiar with the development said if Pradhan is relieved of ministerial responsibility, he may be made in-charge of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit. Uttar Pradesh is a crucial state which will decide the fate of the next government at the Centre. Pradhan is familiar with the territory and its political pulse as he was in charge of the state before the 2019 general and 2022 Assembly elections.

While there have been speculations about Pradhan taking over the mantle of party president from incumbent JP Nadda, sources said, it is unlikely before the next general elections, which are less than a year away. With the party asking all Union ministers who have come through Rajya Sabha route to contest the 2024 elections, Pradhan seems to have zeroed in on Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency which he has been frequenting since last few years.

“There is also a strong possibility of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw losing the portfolio after the recent train tragedy at Bahanaga Bazaar in Balasore district that claimed the lives of 293 passengers. It is still a matter of conjecture if he will be dropped from the cabinet or just stripped of the railway portfolio,” sources in the party said.

If Vaishnaw, who represents Odisha in Rajya Sabha, continues in the cabinet even without the railway portfolio, only one can be accommodated from the state in place of Pradhan who technically represents Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House. Two names from the state are doing the rounds for induction in the event of a reshuffle.

As western Odisha which has sent five MPs to Lok Sabha has remained unrepresented, chances of Sundargarh MP and former minister Jual Oram appears bright. The choice of Oram weighs more as some of the sitting MPs are likely to be replaced by new candidates in the next elections. Lok Sabha member from Bhubanewar Aparajita Sarangi is also a frontrunner but it all depends on the number of vacancies in the cabinet and the ministers to be dropped. As per rules, the Central government can have a total of 81 ministers including the Prime Minister. With 78 ministers already in the cabinet, there are only three vacancies left.

