Mahanadi dispute can be resolved through talks, says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM

06th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo on Wednesday said the dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha over Mahanadi river water can be resolved through negotiation between the two states. The matter has reached the tribunal because of a lack of coordination between the two states over the issue, Singhdeo, who was here to attend a function at the Congress Bhavan, told media persons.

Stating Mahanadi originates in Chhattisgarh and flows in Odisha too, he said both the states have right on its water. No state can act against its interests. “So, talks between the two states should be held keeping this in mind,” he added.

Chhattisgarh from the beginning has favoured an amicable settlement to the dispute through talks between the two states by arguing a verdict from the tribunal will take years. However, the Odisha government opted to approach the tribunal as Chhattisgarh did not give any assurance to stop construction on its side of the river. The tenure of the tribunal has now been extended to April 13, 2026.

In the five years of its existence, there has been no hearing of the dispute by the tribunal. Though the tribunal has completed field visits in both the states in May, it will take at least a year to complete preparation of the common information format. The date of hearing of the tribunal is yet to be announced after the latest extension.

