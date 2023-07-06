Home States Odisha

Miscreants rob elderly man posing as cops in Odisha

On being informed, a team of local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident by verifying the video footage of CCTVs installed at nearby shops.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two unidentified miscreants posing as policemen robbed an elderly man of gold ornaments weighing around 60 gram on Dolamundai-Bajrakabati road within Badambadi police limits on Wednesday. The victim Bijaya Kumar Sahu (60) of Yunush Patna in College Square locality was on his way to Badambadi on a scooty at around 11.30 am, when he was intercepted by the miscreants in front of a garment showroom.

The miscreants who were speaking in Hindi identified themselves as policemen and asked Sahu to remove the gold ornaments he was wearing and keep them safely in the glove box of his two-wheeler while advising him to be cautious as snatchers are active in the locality.

Believing them, Sahu removed a gold chain from his neck and ring from his finger and was about to keep the ornaments in the glove box when the miscreants snatched them from his hand and fled. On being informed, a team of local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident by verifying the video footage of CCTVs installed at nearby shops. Later, Sahu has also filed a complaint in this connection at Badambadi police station.

