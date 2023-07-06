MKCG students pull out of VIMSAR fest after violence

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Burla police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the clash which broke out between students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Burla S Dash said basing on the complaint lodged by VIMSAR authorities, a case was registered under sections 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Dean and principal of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said, “After an inquiry into the incident at our level, we lodged an FIR with the police.”

The clash took place on Tuesday when a bus carrying students of MKCG MCH arrived on VIMSAR campus to participate in ‘Euphoria,’ the inter-medical college festival. The Burla-based VIMSAR is hosting the fest this year.

Trouble started when MKCG students arrived at VIMSAR during afternoon hours. Soon their bus was surrounded by students of VIMSAR and a huge commotion followed. As MKCG students retaliated, plastic bottles and fire extinguishers came into play.

In the melee that ensued, at least nine students from both sides were hospitalised due to injuries and asphyxiation. The incident came to light after videos of the violence went viral on social media platforms.

Dora informed that students of MKCG MCH have decided not to participate in Euphoria.

The MKCG authorities also wanted their students to return. The MKCG students left the campus and returned on Wednesday. “However, students of other medical colleges are already here and the festival will continue as per the schedule.”Sources said the inter-medical college festival started with an athletic meet on Tuesday and the cultural events are scheduled to be held between July 7 and 10.

On the other hand, human rights activist Rabindra Mishra of Berhampur has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requesting it to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Mishra has also demanded legal action against those who are responsible for the clash.

