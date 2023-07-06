Home States Odisha

MKCG students pull out of VIMSAR fest after violence

Burla police registers case under sections 147, 148 and 149 of IPC

Published: 06th July 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of the Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. (File Photo)

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of the Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Burla police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the clash which broke out between students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Burla S Dash said basing on the complaint lodged by VIMSAR authorities, a case was registered under sections 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Dean and principal of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said, “After an inquiry into the incident at our level, we lodged an FIR with the police.”

The clash took place on Tuesday when a bus carrying students of MKCG MCH arrived on VIMSAR campus to participate in ‘Euphoria,’ the inter-medical college festival. The Burla-based VIMSAR is hosting the fest this year.

Trouble started when MKCG students arrived at VIMSAR during afternoon hours. Soon their bus was surrounded by students of VIMSAR and a huge commotion followed. As MKCG students retaliated, plastic bottles and fire extinguishers came into play.

In the melee that ensued, at least nine students from both sides were hospitalised due to injuries and asphyxiation. The incident came to light after videos of the violence went viral on social media platforms.
Dora informed that students of MKCG MCH have decided not to participate in Euphoria.

The MKCG authorities also wanted their students to return. The MKCG students left the campus and returned on Wednesday. “However, students of other medical colleges are already here and the festival will continue as per the schedule.”Sources said the inter-medical college festival started with an athletic meet on Tuesday and the cultural events are scheduled to be held between July 7 and 10.

On the other hand, human rights activist Rabindra Mishra of Berhampur has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requesting it to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Mishra has also demanded legal action against those who are responsible for the clash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR MKCG
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp