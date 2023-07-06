Home States Odisha

New bridge to Odisha's Dhabaleswar shrine opens for devotees

The famous shrine, located on an island of Mahanadi river, draws devotees from far and near throughout the year.

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The newly-constructed concrete bridge connecting the Dhabaleswar shrine in Athagarh was opened for devotees from Wednesday. Though the 276-metre long and 6.2 metre wide bridge constructed over Mahanadi river at a cost of Rs 22.28 crore under Biju Setu Yojana by the state government is yet to be inaugurated officially, it has been opened for devotees and ‘kawadiyas’ who would visit the 16th century Shaivite shrine during the holy month of Shravan.

The famous shrine, located on an island of Mahanadi river, draws devotees from far and near throughout the year. Devotees used to reach the temple either by boats or through a suspension bridge, which was constructed in 2006. However, the suspension bridge connecting the temple was closed for public after detection of cracks by an expert team on October 31, 2022.

Later, the administration in November, 2022 constructed a fair-weather road (pedestrian road) on Mahanadi river to facilitate public for ‘darshan’ of Lord Dhabaleswar. However, the road was washed away following inflow of significant amount of water in the Mahanadi river on June 29 night, rendering the shrine inaccessible for devotees.

