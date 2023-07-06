Home States Odisha

Odisha govt asks districts to act tough on hospital dalals

The directive came after Orissa High Court concern over the matter

Published: 06th July 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 10 days after Orissa High Court rap, the state government on Wednesday directed all districts to take legal action against anyone found persuading patients in public hospitals to seek treatment in private hospitals/clinics.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit asked all collectors, municipal commissioners, SPs, DCPs and CDMOs to step up vigil in all government health facilities with special focus on medical college and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and other high caseload facilities, to check the nefarious activities of undesirable persons and take strict action against them as an exemplary measure.

The direction came after the high court expressed serious concern over agents operating on premises of government hospitals and diverting patients to private hospitals and nursing homes. Sources said, the court had asked the state government to file an affidavit by giving a comprehensive roadmap for improvement of the hospital services in Odisha and to regulate the activities of the undesirable persons.

Citing the observation of the high court that such persons/agents cannot be allowed to operate in public hospitals and pressurise patients to get admitted in private facilities, Pandit has asked the district chiefs to instruct their subordinate officers, particularly sub-collectors, SDPOs, BDOs, and IICs of police stations to carry out a drive and take stringent action.

Though the state government had issued instructions to all hospitals in 2021 and 2022 for strict monitoring and necessary crackdown on brokers indulging in diverting patients to private clinics and hospitals in OPDs of public hospitals, dalals continue to operate on the premises of high case load hospitals in the guise of helping patients coming from far-flung areas and divert them to private hospitals and diagnostic centres.

The authorities of all government hospitals have also been asked to alert all faculty members, treating doctors, paramedics, and other staff to exercise strict vigil in the matter and take immediate remedial measures upon noticing any such activity.

In case any faculty, treating doctor, paramedic, and other staff of the government hospital is found operating in connivance with such elements and/or aiding and abetting them, the Health secretary said, necessary administrative actions will be initiated against them.

TAGS
Odisha Govt Orissa High Court hospital dalals
Comments

