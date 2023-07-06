Home States Odisha

Odisha government helping ponzi firms, alleges BJP

Published: 06th July 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday blamed the state government for being hand in glove with chit-fund companies which have started raising their ugly heads in different forms. Holding the state government responsible for five deaths allegedly caused due to harassment by microfinance companies, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar told media persons here the ruling BJD leaders are providing protection to such companies which have illegally expanded their businesses in the state in violation of banking norms.

Five cases of suicides have been reported from different parts of the state following harassment and exploitation by goons of microfinance companies. The state government has joined hands with microfinance companies to exploit the people. The government has turned a blind eye even as these companies are charging interest as high as 30 per cent on loans.

“We want to know what business women self-help groups have with microfinance companies as far as deposit collection and money lending is concerned. Do they have the requisite permission from the government or the RBI to carry on monetary business,” she asked. Lekhashree who led a BJP team to Anlajodi village on Monday to find out the reason for suicide by an elderly couple said the victims ended their lives after some microfinance company officials humiliated and tortured them.

