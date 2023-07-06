Home States Odisha

Pipe water for Boudh, Kantamal districts of Odisha by September

The projects will cover 1,06,399 households in the district across all its three blocks.

Published: 06th July 2023

BHUBANESWAR: Kantamal and Boudh blocks in Boudh district will get pipe water supply by September, 2023. This was revealed during a review of the progress of the implementation of mega pipe water supply projects in Boudh during the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian.

Sources said, Harbhanga block in the district will also get pipe water by June, 2024. Water supply projects worth Rs 770 crore are being implemented in the district. The projects will cover 1,06,399 households in the district across all its three blocks.

Pandian asked the officials to ensure the projects are completed on time. He reviewed the progress of the five Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation projects being implemented in the district under cluster V at a cost of Rs 247 crore. The projects are nearing completion and will be operationalised in July.

Once completed, 8,570 hectare land across the three blocks of the district will be irrigated through the projects. The 5T secretary also held discussions regarding the development of pilgrim facilities and beautification of the Maa Bhairabi and Chandrachud temples in the district. He announced support to weavers community measures will be prioritised by the government.

