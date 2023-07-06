Home States Odisha

Science degree eludes students of several districts in Odisha

In Rayagada, 1,344 students cleared the test but there are only 768 seats in 13 colleges.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, study, education, degree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s higher education demography in many of its educationally-backward districts continues to be centred around humanities owing to a shortage of adequate degree colleges or seats for science education.

Five years back in its 5T charter, the Higher Education department had assured to take care of the aspirations of students passing Plus II in educationally disadvantaged areas to pursue degree education, particularly in science. The action plan had the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In May this year when the government reviewed the progress made in the action plan, former higher education minister Rohit Pujari said it was still being looked into.

The state has 18 educationally-backward districts - Angul, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sonepur. There are 173 educationally-backward blocks (EBB), a majority located in these districts.

For the upcoming academic session (2023-24), new self-financing colleges have been opened and science seats strength in many increased. However, the arrangement does not suffice if one goes by the number of students who cleared the Plus II Science examination this year. Of the 1,042 degree colleges in the state, only 49 are run by the government. The rest are aided and self-financing colleges which charge more fees than the government ones.

Consider the case of a tribal-dominated district like Malkangiri. It has 10-degree colleges with only 540 science seats. In the Plus II examination this year, 839 students of the district passed in the science stream. Similarly, Nabarangpur has 13 degree colleges with a total of 872 science seats. Here, 1,297 students cleared the test this year.

In Rayagada, 1,344 students cleared the test but there are only 768 seats in 13 colleges. Similarly, for 2,585 students who cleared Plus II science in Kalahandi, there are only 1,936 seats in 33 colleges. Even in the case of Koraput where 1,886 students passed, there are only 1,176 Science seats in 21 colleges. “This is also the reason why many of the students who clear the Plus II exam in science stream, chose other streams like arts, commerce or vocational courses at degree level. In many cases, local students are forced to move out to other districts to study science,” said a faculty of Koraput-based Vikram Dev University. Officials of the Higher Education department said more seats are being added to degree colleges going by the demand for the science stream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha higher education
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp