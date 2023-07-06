Home States Odisha

Stinking Jagatpur Industrial Estate turns breeding ground for mosquitoes

The stink emanating from the heaps of garbage decomposing in the rainwater has become an irritant for not only industries but also locals.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stagnated water near a factory at Jagatpur Industrial Estate | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid a rise in dengue cases, the apathy of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has turned Jagatpur Industrial Estate into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The industrial area does not have a proper drainage system owing to which stagnated water at various places provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Vegetation growth of up to five feet in some places has only added to the menace.  In the absence of a designated dumping yard, industries in the area discard garbage and waste material either on roadsides or at open spaces between phase 1 and 2 where massive empty containers filled with rainwater are lying.  

The stink emanating from the heaps of garbage decomposing in the rainwater has become an irritant for not only industries but also locals. The owners of industries alleged no steps have yet been taken to clear vegetables and clear waterlogging in the estate. A few drains, constructed around 10 years back, are now in a pitiable condition due to lack of maintenance. Some of them are filled with garbage. Around 600 MSMEs operate from the estate and they employ over 10,000 workers.  

“Despite repeated requests and reminders, no action has yet been taken by IDCO for arranging a proper drainage system and cleaning up of existing clogged drains even as annual Industrial Maintenance Charge (IMC) is being collected by it regularly,” said the chairman of Odisha Industries Association (OIA), Abani Kanungo. He urged the implementation of the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme(MSE-CDP) to refurbish the industrial estate. Sources said, a sum of `100 crore has been sanctioned under MSE-CDP to make the area a model industrial estate.

After preparing a blueprint of the model industrial estate by conducting a survey through drone, though IDCO had floated tenders for the development of internal roads, drainage and sewerage systems and subsequently taking up a plantation programme two years back, the same is yet to be implemented because of the dilly-dallying attitude of the administration towards removing encroachments.    

Divisional head, IDCO, Cuttack Division, Parikshita Mohalik said IDCO had cleaned the existing drains in May. He said steps are being taken for the implementation of MSE-CDP.“We have already held three meetings with the district administration for eviction of encroachers. Once the encroachers are evicted we shall be implementing the MSE-CDP,” said Mohalik.

TAGS
Jagatpur Industrial Estate IDCO stagnated water mosquitoes
