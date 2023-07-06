Home States Odisha

Stop flesh trade on beaches, locals urge Balasore collector

The delegation said the pimps and women are also looting tourists by extorting money from them.

Published: 06th July 2023

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Locals of Udaipur and Talsari areas in the Balasore district have expressed discontentment over sex rackets allegedly operating rampantly under the nose of police and local administration. The beach sites under Udaipur marine police limits are prominent tourist destinations in the state.

The locals met collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde when he visited Udaipur beach to review the ongoing work of stone packing on an embankment on Tuesday. They apprised him about the illegal activities even in broad daylight. “Pimps, reportedly from West Bengal, erected more than 30 thatched houses and now running flesh trade by bringing women and girls from their state,” they alleged.

They alleged that when the thatched houses were erected by unknown persons, it was presumed that fishermen have constructed to use for their work. Later it came to the fore that the thatched houses are being used by pimps for flesh trade, the locals said and requested the collector to immediately put a ban on such activities on the beach which affects the image of the beach and district administration.   

The delegation said the pimps and women are also looting tourists by extorting money from them. These anti-socials are looting and snatching money and gold from tourists, the locals alleged. Nearly 200 women are engaged in the flesh trade, they added. “Though we informed the local police, no action was taken,” they said.

The collector assured action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true. “Udaipur and Talasari sites are famous tourist destinations. The allegations are grave and will be looked into,” said the collector.

