100 thatched houses demolished on Udaipur-Talsari beach

BALASORE: The district administration and police in Balasore district demolished nearly 100 thatched houses allegedly being used for flesh trade at the Udaipur-Talsari beach, a famous tourist destination of Odisha on Thursday.

The step was taken after the media reported on the illegal activity area.

The locals of Udaipur and Talasari had expressed discontentment over sex rackets allegedly o being carried out on the beachperating rampantly under the nose of police and local administration. They met collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on Tuesday when he visited Udaipur beach to review the ongoing work of stone packing on an embankment.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath told TNIE that she had a discussion with the collector about the issue. The inquiry report revealed that that the beach was under Odisha jurisdiction.

As many as five platoon police forces were engaged and more than 100 thatched houses demolished in presence of Bhograi tehsildar Susanta Kumar Pattnaik, IIC of Udaipur Marine police station Champabati Soren, SDPO Dillip Kumar Sahu, DSP Brajeswari Bal and PK Dalai, the SP added.

