Home States Odisha

100 thatched houses demolished on Udaipur-Talsari beach

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath told TNIE that she had a discussion with the collector about the issue.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Officials demolish a resort in Sanapur in Koppal district last week

Image used for representative purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The district administration and police in Balasore district demolished nearly 100 thatched houses allegedly being used for flesh trade at the Udaipur-Talsari beach, a famous tourist destination of Odisha on Thursday.

The step was taken after the media reported on the illegal activity area.
The locals of Udaipur and Talasari had expressed discontentment over sex rackets allegedly o being carried out on the beachperating rampantly under the nose of police and local administration. They met collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on Tuesday when he visited Udaipur beach to review the ongoing work of stone packing on an embankment.  

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath told TNIE that she had a discussion with the collector about the issue. The inquiry report revealed that that the beach was under Odisha jurisdiction. 

As many as five platoon police forces were engaged and more than 100 thatched houses  demolished in presence of Bhograi tehsildar Susanta Kumar Pattnaik, IIC of Udaipur Marine police station Champabati Soren, SDPO Dillip Kumar Sahu, DSP Brajeswari Bal and PK Dalai, the SP added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasore district 100 thatched houses Flesh trade
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp