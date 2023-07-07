Absconding panchayat executive officer charged with Rs 5 lakh fraud 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Gosani block in Gajapati district has reportedly been absconding after allegedly misappropriating over Rs 5 lakh from panchayat funds.

Identified as Nibesh Pani, the PEO was posted at Madhusudanpur panchayat in the block since the last two years. However, he did not attend office in the month of May as a result of which ongoing development works came to standstill. Besides, people in the panchayat too faced problems due to his absence.

Since Pani did not respond to the calls of panchayat staff, sarpanch Trilochan Panda apprised the matter to Gosani BDO Nilamadhab Majhi who entrusted a temporary PEO on June 26. On verification, he found Rs 5.20 lakh withdrawn from panchayat funds.

It was also found that the amount was withdrawn by the PEO by forging the signature of sarpanch. Basing on evidence, the BDO lodged an FIR on Wednesday.

Two years back, Pani was suspended for irregularities, while he was PEO of Birikote panchayat in Mohana block.

BERHAMPUR: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Gosani block in Gajapati district has reportedly been absconding after allegedly misappropriating over Rs 5 lakh from panchayat funds. Identified as Nibesh Pani, the PEO was posted at Madhusudanpur panchayat in the block since the last two years. However, he did not attend office in the month of May as a result of which ongoing development works came to standstill. Besides, people in the panchayat too faced problems due to his absence. Since Pani did not respond to the calls of panchayat staff, sarpanch Trilochan Panda apprised the matter to Gosani BDO Nilamadhab Majhi who entrusted a temporary PEO on June 26. On verification, he found Rs 5.20 lakh withdrawn from panchayat funds. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was also found that the amount was withdrawn by the PEO by forging the signature of sarpanch. Basing on evidence, the BDO lodged an FIR on Wednesday. Two years back, Pani was suspended for irregularities, while he was PEO of Birikote panchayat in Mohana block.