Home States Odisha

Audit faults water quality testing for Berhampur city

Urban water quality monitoring protocol is not being adhered to

Published: 07th July 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Power cut , water crisis , tap , drinking water

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: How good is the quality of drinking water supplied to Berhampur? The audit by Principal Accountant General has detected multiple deficiencies in testing of drinking water which has raised serious question marks on water quality people of the city consume. The Odisha State Urban Water Supply Policy 2013 mandates 100 per cent water quality is supposed to be maintained and accordingly, the Urban Water Supply Protocol was approved by the government prescribing parameters for testing and frequencies to be strictly followed. 

However, the audit found several discrepancies in the system by the Berhampur PH division which has a testing laboratory in the water treatment plant (WTP) at Jagadalpur.  

View of a water tank | Express

As per the urban water quality monitoring protocol, samples must be tested for 26 parameters for each production well and distribution system every month. However, limited tests were conducted by Spectro Pvt Ltd for samples taken from water treatment plant at Jagadalpur.

The tests were conducted for PH, conductivity, turbidity, total dissolved solids, total alkaline, total hardness, chlorides, residual free and nitrate, the report said. However, tests for minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, chloride, fluoride, sulphate, nitrate sodium, potassium, phosphate, silica and dissolve oxygen were not conducted.

“In absence of regular check of all the 26 parameters, the supply of unsafe drinking water to consumers cannot be ruled out,” the audit said.

Similarly, as per government instructions, metal parameter in water samples must be tested annually once for each intake and production well, stand posts and tube wells. This is to prevent intake of metals such as lead, cadmium and nickel in drinking water beyond permissible limit which impacts the human body. 
Presence of excessive metals delays physical and mental developments in children, leads to kidney problems, liver damages, skin allergy and high blood pressure.

However, the audit noticed that only three sets of tests for PH, chlorine and turbidity were carried out at the testing laboratory of WTP at Jagadalpur. It further found water contents have more PH and turbidity. 
During physical verification of sites, it was found testing machines like hot air oven, incubator, autoclave machines and colony counter for bacteriological tests in the testing laboratory were lying idle for the last two years and no bacteriological tests are being done.

Despite detection and graveness of the report, the superintending engineer of PH division stated that suggestions of audit will be taken into care in future but no compliance was sent to the Accountant General’s office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drinking water Berhampur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp