Home States Odisha

Farmers shun certified seeds as rains stay away in Odisha

The seed corporation has sold only 1.62 lakh quintal of paddy seeds against 2.57 lakh quintal last year

Published: 07th July 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when farmers of 18 districts are praying for showers as deficient rainfall has made it impossible for them to raise paddy nurseries, Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSCC) is staring at huge losses due to low offtake of certified seeds year after year. 

The corporation has sold 1.62  lakh quintal of certified paddy seeds against 2.57 lakh quintal sold last year during the corresponding period. The corporation is now left with unsold stock of 95,754 quintal as farmers have preferred to buy seeds from the open market. “The corporation will sustain loss of around `10 crore if the current seed stock remains unsold,” sources in OSSC told The New Indian Express. 

As per Odisha State Seeds and Organic Products Certification Agency (OSSOPCA), the total production of certified seeds in the state during 2022 kharif season was 3.33 lakh quintal against 5.20 lakh quintal in 2020 kharif season. There is a 36 per cent drop in seed production due to low demand from the farmers. Similarly, seeds production during rabi season last year was 37 per cent less than 2020. 

Attributing the low offtake of certified seeds from OSSC to uncertain weather conditions and insistence of government to sell under DBT scheme, sources said farmers are not willing to pay the all-in-cost price (including the margins of dealers/PACS/LAMPS, cost of transportation, loading and unloading charges) upfront to avail subsidy later.

“For the transaction of seeds under DBT, farmers have to go through an OTP-based authentication system. As most of the farmers are neither literate nor well conversant with smartphone, such mandatory practice proved a bane for the corporation which has been requesting the state government to revert back to the old system of selling seeds at subsidised price,” it added.

What is disappointing is that the Agriculture minister and secretary who are taking review of department activities almost on regular basis are least concerned about the problems faced by farmers and the OSSC. 
Even after media reports of the grim situation in the state, the department is not ready to provide information about crop condition in districts experiencing moisture stress conditions due to scanty rainfall citing reason it will create panic among farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Odisha paddy Odisha State Seeds Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp