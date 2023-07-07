Home States Odisha

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha for next four days

The capital city may experience one or two spells of rainfall activity on Friday, said the regional Met office.

Published: 07th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rainfall image

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers in parts of Odisha for the next four days. The showers are likely to bring down the deficit of 28 per cent between June 1 and July 6.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and five other districts on Friday and at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts on Saturday. “There has been an increase in rainfall activity in the state under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places in the next four days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. 

The capital city may experience one or two spells of rainfall activity on Friday, said the regional Met office. On the day, Daringbadi recorded 54 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by Bhadrak 52.8 mm.

