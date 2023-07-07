Med stores in Odisha's Angul sealed for dealing in spurious drugs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Special Task Force (STF) of the Drug Enforcement Squad on Thursday sealed Maa Budhi Medicine Store, a retail outlet at Kadampadia and Ganapati Enterprisers, a wholesale medicine firm at Amalapada in Angul for allegedly dealing with spurious Pantocid DSR capsules.

Pantocid DSR, manufactured by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is used in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, acidity and peptic ulcer.

A three-member team of STF comprising assistant drug controllers, Cuttack, Dharmadev Puhan and Tushar Ranjan Panigrahi along with drug inspectors of Cuttack Haripriya Mallick and Angul Muktinanda Satapathy seized documents and records relating to purchase and sale of the spurious drug from both the retail and wholesale medicine stores.

While a case has been registered under Drugs and Cosmetics Act in the court of SDJM, Angul, an FIR has been filed against four persons (owners of the two firms and their partners) with Town PS for further investigation to ascertain the manufacturer of the spurious medicine, informed Puhan.

Angul collector Siddharth Shankar Swain had consumed the spurious medicine which had aggravated his health condition following which he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Swain had lodged a complaint regarding the suspected spurious drug with Satapathy on December 23, 2022.

