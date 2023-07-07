Home States Odisha

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sanctions Rs 1.55 crore for Bahanaga

Last month, the minister met the first responders at the accident site, local residents and members of NGOs during his visit at Bahanaga Bazar and Balasore.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister for Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned Rs 1.55 crore from his MPLAD fund for improvement of periphery areas around Bahanaga where 293 passengers were killed in a train crash on June 2.

The minister, who is a member in the Rajya Sabha from the state, has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for various developmental works at Bahanaga and nearby villages, Rs 35 lakh for advanced life support (ALS) ambulance for Balasore district headquarters hospital and Rs 20 lakh for one modular operation theatre at Balasore Lions’ Eye hospital.

The proposed development works in Bahanaga included construction of five community centres and halls with provision of toilet and cold drinking water with RO, construction of children park and gym near Basuli High School, strengthening of road from NH-16 to level crossing No 95, repairing of village road at Sathi, improvement of Pranabandhu Bidyapitha playground and provisioning of 42 solar street lights.

Last month, the minister met the first responders at the accident site, local residents and members of NGOs during his visit at Bahanaga Bazar and Balasore. He had appreciated their effort to save the lives of many passengers and assured them to sanction funds for development of the area. He had also announced that Rs  1 crore would be released from Indian Railways for renovation of Bahanaga hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Rs 1.55 crore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp