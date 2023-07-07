Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sanctions Rs 1.55 crore for Bahanaga

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned Rs 1.55 crore from his MPLAD fund for improvement of periphery areas around Bahanaga where 293 passengers were killed in a train crash on June 2.

The minister, who is a member in the Rajya Sabha from the state, has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for various developmental works at Bahanaga and nearby villages, Rs 35 lakh for advanced life support (ALS) ambulance for Balasore district headquarters hospital and Rs 20 lakh for one modular operation theatre at Balasore Lions’ Eye hospital.

The proposed development works in Bahanaga included construction of five community centres and halls with provision of toilet and cold drinking water with RO, construction of children park and gym near Basuli High School, strengthening of road from NH-16 to level crossing No 95, repairing of village road at Sathi, improvement of Pranabandhu Bidyapitha playground and provisioning of 42 solar street lights.

Last month, the minister met the first responders at the accident site, local residents and members of NGOs during his visit at Bahanaga Bazar and Balasore. He had appreciated their effort to save the lives of many passengers and assured them to sanction funds for development of the area. He had also announced that Rs 1 crore would be released from Indian Railways for renovation of Bahanaga hospital.

