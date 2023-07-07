Home States Odisha

Revenue inspector attacked by crevenue inspector in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A revenue inspector (RI) of Babufasad area in Balangir Sushant Patel was allegedly attacked by sand mafia for opposing the illegal lifting of sand from near Anga river in Salebhata area here on Thursday. Loisingha police later arrested sand mafia Santosh Pradhan of Mursundh village for his alleged involvement in the matter. 

Sources said on getting a tip-off about illegal sand lifting at Murasundha ghat along Anga river, Agalpur tehsildar Saroj Behera asked Patel and another RI of Salebhata area Manoj Gahir to raid the spot. 

When the two RIs along with an enforcement team reached the area, the driver of the sand-laden tractor, who was present there, reportedly tried to escape. Just as Patel began filming the entire scenario on his mobile phone, Pradhan allegedly bit his hand and snatched his phone, further putting it on fire to destroy evidence. 

He then reportedly assaulted Patel and fled. Later Patel was rushed to the Dunguripali hospital for treatment. On receiving complaint from tehsildar Behera, police registered a case and arrested Pradhan.

