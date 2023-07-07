Rourkela Steel Plant to skill up contract workers

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a significant development for enhancing the skill sets of contract workers, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) on Thursday.

RSP described it as a historic agreement aiming to recognise the prior learning of contract workers in the industry, facilitating their professional growth and enhancing overall competence. The MoU was signed on the day in the presence of ED (Works), RSP SR Suryawanshi and CEO, IISSSC Sushim Banerjee.

RSP in a statement said this collaboration marks a significant step toward empowering contract workers and acknowledging their invaluable contributions.

This framework will enable these workers to receive formal recognition for the skills and knowledge they have acquired through their work experience, thereby bridging the gap between practical expertise and formal qualifications.

The RSP sources said the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative will play a vital role in improving the professional prospects and career progression opportunities for contract workers associated with RSP. By identifying and evaluating the skills and competencies they possess, the programme will offer them a pathway to up-skill and re-skill, fostering their personal and professional development, it said.

