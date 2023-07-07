Home States Odisha

Rourkela Steel Plant to skill up contract workers

RSP in a statement said this collaboration marks a significant step toward empowering contract workers and acknowledging their invaluable contributions.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a significant development for enhancing the skill sets of contract workers, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) on Thursday. 

RSP described it as a historic agreement aiming to recognise the prior learning of contract workers in the industry, facilitating their professional growth and enhancing overall competence. The MoU was signed on the day in the presence of ED (Works), RSP  SR Suryawanshi and CEO, IISSSC Sushim Banerjee. 

RSP in a statement said this collaboration marks a significant step toward empowering contract workers and acknowledging their invaluable contributions.

This framework will enable these workers to receive formal recognition for the skills and knowledge they have acquired through their work experience, thereby bridging the gap between practical expertise and formal qualifications.

The RSP sources said the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative will play a vital role in improving the professional prospects and career progression opportunities for contract workers associated with RSP. By identifying and evaluating the skills and competencies they possess, the programme will offer them a pathway to up-skill and re-skill, fostering their personal and professional development, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp