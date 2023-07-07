Home States Odisha

Tribal students must benefit from education system: Bishweswar Tudu

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: The Eklavya school having classes from I to XII will build a strong educational atmosphere in the tribal areas. A large number of students from tribal areas will benefit from qualitative education for a better future, said Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu. The minister was laying foundation of an Eklavya school at Anchala village under Borrigumma block in Koraput district on Thursday. 

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti
and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu
planting saplings | Express

Later on the day, he addressed BJP party activists of Sasahandi Mandal about different development programmes being carried out by the Central government for the people of tribal areas. “The party workers must spread about the development schemes among the tribal people by visiting door to door,” he appealed.  Among others, senior BJP leader Sumant Pradhan and Baidyanath Mishra were present. 
In Malkangiri, Tudu laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Balimela on Thursday. 

NLC India Ltd (NLC), a Central public sector undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India has paid Rs 86 lakh for the school. Tudu also took part in Van Mahotsav at Balimela and planted saplings. 

Replying to media queries, Tudu blamed the state government for the poor condition of the forest dwelling tribal community in the state. “The economic development of the forest dwelling tribal people has not been possible and they are not getting suitable price for selling the forest products because of the callous attitude and lack of willpower of the state government,” he blamed.

The BJP government is committed to the development of the primitive tribal people in the state and the Central government is working sincerely to address sickle cell crisis in tribal areas, the minister added.  
He also spoke on safe and adequate drinking water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India.

Later, Tudu also laid foundation for Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Balimela and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at Khairput. Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi and former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi accompanied the minister.

