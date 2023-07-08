Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews Paika Bidroha project

Planned in 2017, funds for the memorial were allocated in the union budget by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Paika Bidroha memorial site | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday visited the location earmarked for the establishment of Paika Bidroha memorial at Barunei in Khurda district and held discussions with local administration officials regarding progress of the project.

Planned in 2017, funds for the memorial were allocated in the union budget by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Subsequently in July the same year, a programme was organised to mark the 200 years of Paika revolt in New Delhi in the presence of the then President Ramnath Kovind. Later on December 24, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a coin and a postal stamp in memory of the revolt. And on December 8, 2019, former President Kovind laid the foundation stone for the Paika Bidroha memorial.

“In these six years since 2017, all agreements have been made for the establishment of Paika Bidroha memorial. The state government has also provided land for the purpose. Funds have been released for clearing electric poles and trees from the site,” the Union Minister said. “Paika Revolt is the pride, identity and glory of the Odia clan. Everyone should cooperate in the establishment of the memorial, “ he added. Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was present during Pradhan’s visit.

