Kharif sowing yet to start as farmers await showers

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: Few days into kharif season, a cloud of uncertainty has started hovering around the farmers of Bargarh for whom it has been a long wait for monsoon rains. Sowing of paddy is yet to begin in many parts of the district. For the ongoing season, the district agriculture department has given a sowing target of 3,48,747 hectare for both paddy and non-paddy crops, of which the target for paddy crops is 2,39,163 hectare. Usually, kharif sowing is over by end of June. However, late onset of monsoon this year has hit the progress of this season.

The first monsoon rainfall was recorded in Bargarh district on June 25. However, the average rainfall on the first day was only 36.83 mm. Though, the rainfall continued over the next four days, but the highest rainfall recorded during the period was 69.03 mm on June 26 and then 63.61 mm on June 27. Padampur, Paikmal and Jharbandh are among the blocks which received the highest rainfall. Thereafter, very sparse rainfall has been recorded across the district.

Farmer leader, Hara Bania said, “The situation is very discouraging at present. A majority of the farmers have not started sowing until now due to delayed monsoon. Similarly, the farmers who prepare seedlings during the pre-monsoon period are also running late this time due to inadequate rainfall. Though the cultivation has picked up pace now but if a deficit rainfall situation occurs, it will yet again hit the progress. Ultimately, the output and quality will be affected.”

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Bargarh, Ashok Kumar Amat said, “We have been continuously monitoring the situation. The rainfall was excessive in some blocks of Bargarh but other blocks like Attabira and Bheden have recorded comparatively very less rainfall. However, we have been updating farmers about the rainfall prediction so that they can plan out their cultivation schedule accordingly. As they are running late this season, our focus will be to prevent crop damage in case of excessive rainfall, so that they get a good output.”

Official sources informed that to minimise the risk of crop damage of paddy due to excessive rainfall or any other natural calamity, the agriculture department is also encouraging farmers to take up farming of non-paddy crops. The target for non-paddy crops is 1,09,584 hectare.

On the other hand, recently large quantities of fake fertilisers were recently seized from Barpali block in the district which has triggered resentment among the farmers in the block. While the farmers have been alleging lack of action by the district administration, the CDAO said, “We have strengthened enforcement and conducting raids at several blocks. In past, spurious fertilisers have also been found in Padampur, so we are keeping a watch in these areas.” The farmers have been asked not to be lured by any low-priced fertilisers, he added.

