Odisha CM appoints presidents of six BJD organisational districts

Published: 08th July 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appointed presidents of six district units of BJD ahead of elections next year. The new presidents are Minister of State for Tourism Aswini Kumar Jena, who will look after the party organisation in Balasore district. The post was vacant after the resignation of Rabindra Jena after his appointment as observer for Khurda district. Sources said, Prabhas Kumar Singh, a former MP has been appointed as the president of the Bargarh district unit.

The post was vacant for more than three years because of the illness and subsequent death of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. Similarly, veteran local leader Rabi Singh has been entrusted the responsibility of Jharsuguda district where the post had been vacant for the last one year after the death of former speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty.

Former MP Jhina Hikaka will take over as president of the Koraput district unit. On the other hand, senior BJD leader Iswar Panigrahy from the district has been appointed as one of the general secretaries of the party. The appointment of Hikaka has assumed significance as the BJD targets to wrest the Koraput Lok Sabha seat from the Congress. Besides, Hikaka, a tribal leader from the area has been appointed as president as BRS leader Giridhar Gamang may also contest from the seat.

Working presidents were also appointed for Dhenkanal, Koraput and Bargarh districts. Similarly, Nrusingh Charan Sahu and Halu Mundari have been appointed as president of Dhenkanal and Rourkela district units respectively. Besides, N Bhaskar Rao, a former MP has been appointed as another vice-president of the party. Four secretaries of the party were also appointed.

