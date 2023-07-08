Odisha Governor's mantra to students of Sanskrit

By Express News Service

PURI: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal attended the ninth convocation ceremony of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University in Puri here on Friday. Addressing students, Lal who is also the chancellor of the university, urged them to focus on studying ancient shastras, vedas and puranas along with science to move forward in life.

“The university has produced many eminent scholars during the last 42 years. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages,” he said.

Lal presented medals and certificates to the students of the university. He also conferred the ‘Prajnan Vachaspati’ award on Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT and KISS universities Achyuta Samanta, for his contribution in the field of education and social work. Besides, gold medals were also presented to toppers in Bachaspati, Vidyabharati, Visistacharya, Acharya and Sashtri exams in various streams conducted since 2018.

On the occasion, eminent writer and Padmabhusan awardee Dr Pratibha Ray said the Sanskrit language is helpful in the application of modern science.

The proceedings of the convocation was carried out by VC Prof Rabindra Panda.

