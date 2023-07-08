Home States Odisha

Probe afresh death of Biren Lakra’s friend, says Orissa High Court

They were left with little doubt that the investigation in the present case cannot be said to have been conducted properly and that several areas still remain to be investigated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a ‘re-investigation’ into the death of Anand Toppo, who was found dead in his friend and international hockey player Biren Lakra’s flat in Bhubaneswar, on February 28, 2022.

“From the apparent gaps and incongruities, this court is left with little doubt that investigation in the present case cannot be said to have been conducted properly and that several areas still remain to be investigated”, Justice Sashikanta Mishra observed, while directing CID-Crime Branch on Wednesday to conduct a fresh probe.

In his order, the judge specified, “Having regard to the fact that one of the accused persons is himself a senior police officer in the rank of deputy superintendent of police, it would be proper if the investigation is conducted by an officer of the higher grade. This court therefore, directs the additional director general (Crime Branch) to entrust the investigation to a senior officer not below the rank of deputy inspector general of police who shall re-investigate the matter from all angles and submit report to the concerned court accordingly.”

