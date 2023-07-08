Rs 18.91 crore for shrine revamp in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The state government on Friday approved the plan to develop Maa Budhi Thakurani temple in Ganjam’s Berhampur under the 5T initiative.

The transformation project will be carried out in two phases with an estimated cost of `18.91 crore. The renovation will incorporate the Kalinga architecture style and feature amenities such as a Yajna Kund, a temple office building, a boundary wall, a garden and an embellished entrance.

The project also includes the construction of a hand wash point for devotees and visitors, and a multi-purpose hall suitable for various functions. Other additions consist of a room for servitors, a kitchen and Bhoga Mandap.

Additionally, improvements will be made to the approach road leading to Budhi Thakurani temple, construction of a parking lot, auditorium, landscaping and tree planting.

Dedicated to the presiding deity of Berhampur, Maa Budhi Thakurani temple holds great significance not only in Odisha but also the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. A large number of devotees from both regions frequent the temple daily to offer prayers to Maa Budhi Thakurani.

BERHAMPUR: The state government on Friday approved the plan to develop Maa Budhi Thakurani temple in Ganjam’s Berhampur under the 5T initiative. The transformation project will be carried out in two phases with an estimated cost of `18.91 crore. The renovation will incorporate the Kalinga architecture style and feature amenities such as a Yajna Kund, a temple office building, a boundary wall, a garden and an embellished entrance. The project also includes the construction of a hand wash point for devotees and visitors, and a multi-purpose hall suitable for various functions. Other additions consist of a room for servitors, a kitchen and Bhoga Mandap. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, improvements will be made to the approach road leading to Budhi Thakurani temple, construction of a parking lot, auditorium, landscaping and tree planting. Dedicated to the presiding deity of Berhampur, Maa Budhi Thakurani temple holds great significance not only in Odisha but also the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. A large number of devotees from both regions frequent the temple daily to offer prayers to Maa Budhi Thakurani.