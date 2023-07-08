School and college gates facing roads in Odisha to be shifted

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to shift gates of schools and colleges facing main roads like national highway, state highway and major district roads to prevent road mishaps. Prior to relocation of gates or making alternative arrangements, a survey will be conducted in all districts soon to identify such educational institutions located along the main roads.

Sources said, initially steps will be taken to relocate the gates to side roads and in case, it is not possible to shift the gates facing the main road, adequate traffic calming measures will be initiated for the safety of students. The decision was taken following the death of three Class-VI students of Saradhapali Government Primary School in Sonepur district after being hit by a speeding car near Saradhapalli Chhak on Sonepur-Binika road.

On March 22, a Mahindra Quanto, heading towards Binika hit the students from behind while they were returning from school. While one died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. A technical team tasked to investigate the crash found that direct opening of the school gate to the state highway is the main cause of occurrence of the accident. The team also observed that road markings, signages and rumblers were not provided near the school area.

Sources said there are three educational institutions adjacent to each other on this spot. The main gate of all these institutions are open directly to the state highway. On the day of the accident, the students were returning home through this gate after the school hour. The vehicle suddenly came at a high speed and hit the students. The impact was so high that the vehicle crashed into a tree and the boundary wall near the school gate after hitting the students.

Since the main entrance of the three institutions directly opens to the main road and the whole stretch having no traffic calming measures comes under urban area, the technical team had recommended the government to provide an alternative path for entrance. Principal secretary of Transport department Usha Padhee has asked all collectors to conduct a survey to locate such vulnerable gates and initiate steps for their relocation.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to shift gates of schools and colleges facing main roads like national highway, state highway and major district roads to prevent road mishaps. Prior to relocation of gates or making alternative arrangements, a survey will be conducted in all districts soon to identify such educational institutions located along the main roads. Sources said, initially steps will be taken to relocate the gates to side roads and in case, it is not possible to shift the gates facing the main road, adequate traffic calming measures will be initiated for the safety of students. The decision was taken following the death of three Class-VI students of Saradhapali Government Primary School in Sonepur district after being hit by a speeding car near Saradhapalli Chhak on Sonepur-Binika road. On March 22, a Mahindra Quanto, heading towards Binika hit the students from behind while they were returning from school. While one died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. A technical team tasked to investigate the crash found that direct opening of the school gate to the state highway is the main cause of occurrence of the accident. The team also observed that road markings, signages and rumblers were not provided near the school area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said there are three educational institutions adjacent to each other on this spot. The main gate of all these institutions are open directly to the state highway. On the day of the accident, the students were returning home through this gate after the school hour. The vehicle suddenly came at a high speed and hit the students. The impact was so high that the vehicle crashed into a tree and the boundary wall near the school gate after hitting the students. Since the main entrance of the three institutions directly opens to the main road and the whole stretch having no traffic calming measures comes under urban area, the technical team had recommended the government to provide an alternative path for entrance. Principal secretary of Transport department Usha Padhee has asked all collectors to conduct a survey to locate such vulnerable gates and initiate steps for their relocation.