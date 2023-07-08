Home States Odisha

SHG women block Cuttack-Nuagaon highway road, protest new liquor shop

On being informed, a police team led by Balikuda IIC Salil Pradhan and Excise officials rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the women.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Women SHG members block Cuttack-Nuagaon highway at Kathagola Chowk | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of different women self-help groups (SHGs) of Balikuda on Friday blocked the Cuttack-Nuagaon highway at Kathagola Chowk protesting the administration’s decision to open a new liquor shop at Kansarikuda.

As hundreds of SHG women squatted on the road, vehicular movement was paralysed on the route for around five hours.

Sources said the administration had granted permission to open a foreign liquor shop at Goda within Erasama police limits. But when locals opposed the move, Kansarikuda in Balikuda was chosen as the new place for opening the liquor shop. 

Earlier, local leaders had collected signatures of Balikuda residents and assured them that the liquor shop won’t come up in the area. However, despite their opposition, the new liquor shop was opened on June 19. 
An agitator Manorama Nayak said local residents had also sought the intervention of Jagatsinghpur collector in this regard, but it yielded no result.

“Our area is already reeling under the menace of country liquor which is being sold illegally in several shops. Due to this, the number of drunkards and anti-socials has increased in the area. We had requested the district administration to take action against the shopkeepers selling illicit liquor in different villages, but no action was taken against them. Now, opening of a licensed liquor shop in the area will worsen the situation,” Nayak said.

Another agitator claimed drunkards often misbehave with women and create unruly scenes in villages. The administration should immediately close the new liquor shop so that villagers could lead a peaceful life, she added.

On being informed, a police team led by Balikuda IIC Salil Pradhan and Excise officials rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the women. The road blockade was lifted after the officials assured the agitators of resolving their issues.

