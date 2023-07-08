Home States Odisha

Street plays to fix human-crocodile conflict in Kendrapara

The Forest department has recently erected barricades at 80 river ghats and ponds around Bhitarkanika in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

crocodile

Image for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to curb human-crocodile conflict near Bhitarkanika National Park, the Forest Department has roped in local artistes to create awareness in riverside villages through street plays. 

Traditional ‘Pala’ artistes including singers are being involved in street plays to spread awareness among villagers about the dangers of using water from rivers. The water bodies of Bhitarkanika are home to around 1,793 saltwater crocodiles. In the last one month, three persons including a 10-year-old boy have been killed in crocodile attacks in the coastal district.

Sagarika Mondal, an artiste of Talachua village, said, “We are organising street plays with the help of forest officials. Through our performances, we are trying to convince villagers to stay away from rivers. We have also penned some songs to encourage locals to only use water from tube-wells and take bath at barricaded river ghats.”

A street play underway in Kendrapara

Forest personnel are also performing in the plays along with local artistes. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said, “We organised street plays at Talachua and Keurapala gram panchayats on Thursday evening. Artistes have a crucial role to play in creating awareness. They are also trying to dispel the misinformation surrounding the human-crocodile conflict.”

Apart from conducting street plays, the department is distributing posters and pamphlets among villagers. “We are also spreading the message through loudspeakers in riverside villages,” the DFO informed.

Yadav further said the department has advised farmers to remain alert while carrying out agriculture activities in their fields as crocodiles often come to land near rivers for laying eggs. 

The Forest Department has recently erected barricades at 80 river ghats and ponds around Bhitarkanika in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human-crocodile conflict Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp