Weak monsoon casts cloud on upland cultivation in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Scanty rainfall has become a worry for farmers cultivating uplands in the ensuing kharif season in tribal-dominated Koraput district. So far, only 10 per cent cultivation has been achieved in the uplands due to lack of rains.

Sources said farmers, mostly tribals of Koraput, Nandapur, Lamataput, Semiliguda, Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Pottangi and Dasmantpur blocks cultivate different types of pulses, vegetables, maize, niger and ragi in around 1.89 lakh hectare (ha) rainfed hilly area during kharif season.

While ragi is grown in around 67,000 ha, maize is cultivated in 12,000 ha, niger in 38,000 ha and pulses in 5,000 ha. Usually, the uplands receive rains from the third week of May till June. At least eight to 12 days of good rainfall favours farming and around 60-70 per cent cultivation is completed by June.

However this year, the farming has been delayed by almost one month due to a weak monsoon. Only four days of good rainfall have been recorded in the last one month and this has become a cause of concern for farmers.

Around 60,000 farmers eke out a living through upland cultivation of non-paddy crops during the kharif season.

Damodara Majhi, a farmer of Lamataput village, said, “I cultivate niger in three acre of dangar (upland) every kharif season during June. But this year, I could not take up farming due to lack of rains. Upland farming will get a boost only if it rains continuously for some days.”

The district agriculture wing is also worried over the slow progress of farming in the highlands. Chief district agriculture officer of Koraput Biswaraj Rath admitted that the cultivation of non-paddy crops in the uplands has been delayed due to less rainfall. “We hope farming will pick up pace if it rains in next couple of days,” he added.

Meanwhile, rains have lashed Koraput for the last two days, bringing cheer to the farming community. Sources said the district recorded 318 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The drought-prone Narayanpatana block received the highest 84 mm rain.

