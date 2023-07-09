Home States Odisha

11 held for availing bank loan on fake gold mortgage in Odisha

On May 5, 2023 Palka in his complaint alleged that 11 people had taken 21 gold loans, amounting to Rs 40.75 lakh by depositing fake gold.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi police arrested 11 people including a goldsmith on charges of availing loans of over Rs 40 lakh by mortgaging fake gold at a nationalised bank branch in Paralakhemundi on Saturday. According to IIC of Model police station, Paralakhemundi Babuli Nayak, the 11 were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by manager, the Bank of India, Paralakhemundi branch Manoj Kumar Palka.

On May 5, 2023 Palka in his complaint alleged that 11 people had taken 21 gold loans, amounting to Rs 40.75 lakh by depositing fake gold. The bank also found that the gold appraiser, J Venkat Brahman, appointed by them, had reportedly certified the fake gold to be genuine allegedly by taking a commission from the loanees. Apart from the 11 people, another loanee is absconding, the IIC said, adding further investigation is on. “We suspect the involvement of bank staffers in the fraud,” he further said.

“During verification, the bank found that the gold appraiser appointed by them had certified the fake gold to be genuine on the basis of which the bank sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs 40.75 lakh. Only after another gold appraiser was asked to verify, it found that the gold deposited by the loanees is fake,” the IIC said. The arrested persons were later produced in court.

