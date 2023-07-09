Bus hits railway railing in Sambalpur, two injured

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Passengers of a private bus had a providential escape after the vehicle crashed into the railing of the railway track at Laxmi Dungri area in Sambalpur city on the wee hours of Saturday. However, two passengers sustained minor injuries. Train movement was also affected for some time on the route.

The private bus was en route Bargarh from Bhubaneswar when the incident took place. The driver of the bus supposedly lost control over the bus at Laxmi Dungri area due to which it hit the railing along the track. The railway officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the VIMSAR, Burla. They also immediately removed the damaged bus from the siding.

A railway official said, “Though the bus had a crash with the railing it stopped just near the track. Fortunately, no train was moving on the track at that time. However, the movement of a goods train was delayed for some time due to the accident.”

