Home States Odisha

Bus hits railway railing in Sambalpur, two injured

The private bus was en route Bargarh from Bhubaneswar when the incident took place.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Passengers of a private bus had a providential escape after the vehicle crashed into the railing of the railway track at Laxmi Dungri area in Sambalpur city on the wee hours of Saturday. However, two passengers sustained minor injuries. Train movement was also affected for some time on the route.

The private bus was en route Bargarh from Bhubaneswar when the incident took place. The driver of the bus supposedly lost control over the bus at Laxmi Dungri area due to which it hit the railing along the track. The railway officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the VIMSAR, Burla. They also immediately removed the damaged bus from the siding.

A railway official said, “Though the bus had a crash with the railing it stopped just near the track. Fortunately, no train was moving on the track at that time. However, the movement of a goods train was delayed for some time due to the accident.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bus crashes into railway lining Sambalpur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp