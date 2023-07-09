Home States Odisha

Exploited and duped in Gabon, four plumbers return home in Odisha

The riverside villages of Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks of the district are home to the best plumbers.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

​ The four plumbers from Kendrapara return home | Express ​

​ The four plumbers from Kendrapara return home | Express ​

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Allegedly exploited by employers and deceived by agents, at least four workers of Ghadiamala village in Kendrapara district returned home from Gabon, Central Africa on Friday after spending over five months.The returnees who spent Rs 1 lakh each to get job overseas as plumbers alleged that they were duped by their employers in Gabon  and agents in India.

“We went to Gabon on February 14 in a group through a recruiting agent to work as plumbers for a construction company in Gabon at a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. But the construction company engaged us as daily labourers and did not pay us,” alleged one of the plumbers Bidyadhar Pradhan (24) of Ghadiamala village under Rajnagar block.

Though they were told that the work hours will be limited to eight every day, all the four were forced to work for 12 to 14 hours. “We contacted our agents in India and told them that we cannot tolerate the torture anymore. But they  did not pay heed,” said Subhrakanta Pradhan (26) another worker from the village.

Another Prasant Kumar Rout (30) alleged the owner of the company confiscated their passports in Gabon and compelled them to work as construction workers. “We could return to our village after former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda intervened,” said another plumber Niranjan Mohanty (27).It may be recalled that Panda had written a letter to India’s ambassador in Congo on June 5 to help the stranded workers return home  after their family members appealed to him.

The riverside villages of Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks of the district are home to the best plumbers. Around  50,000 people from these villages go to other states and abroad to eke a living. “But many of them also face problems in the foreign countries as agents and companies exploit and dupe them, said former MLA of Rajnagar, Alekha Jena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gabon four workers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp