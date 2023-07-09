NGT extends stay on WATCO project at Sikharchandi hill

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to rescind a ‘keep in abeyance’ order it had issued on Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO)’s elevated water storage tank project for Bhubaneswar at Sikharchandi hill.

The project had hit a roadblock with the NGT constituting a joint committee to look into allegations of damage to the environment around the hill on June 12 and issuing an interim order saying, “Having regard to the irreversible consequences of the ongoing project, we direct that the project, in question, may be held in abeyance till next date of hearing”.

The tribunal passed the order on a petition filed by Sachin Mohapatra, a resident of the area alleging earth moving, blasting of rocks, and felling of trees undertaken as part of construction works for the project was damaging the project.

The report of the joint committee was taken on record when it was placed before NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata on Wednesday. The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad said, “The interim order granted on June 12, 2023 will continue till the next date of listing (July 27)”.

The bench has granted time till then to Bhubaneswar Development Authority’s counsel Dayananda Mohapatra to file counter affidavit and petitioner counsel Sankar Prasad Pani to file rejoinder affidavit by then.

As per the spot inquiry report, WATCO had claimed before the joint committee “there is an acute shortage of drinking water in the growing Bhubaneswar city. There is no such elevated area in the town where such water tank can be constructed utilising the gravity for supply of water. Nearly 4 lakh people (about 30 per cent of Bhubaneswar city) will be benefitted by the project”.

The committee had also opined in the report that construction of water tank will not have significant effect on the environment and the proposed project does not require environment clearance. However, in the report, the committee observed, “WATCO has not taken permission for felling of trees. Clearing of vegetation will make the soil vulnerable for erosion and this activity has resulted in removal of vegetation which was present in the site prior to clearing of the site. This needs to be compensated by plantation and soil conservation measures”

