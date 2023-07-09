Home States Odisha

NGT extends stay on WATCO project at Sikharchandi hill

The report of the joint committee was taken on record when it was placed before NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to rescind a ‘keep in abeyance’ order it had issued on Water Corporation of  Odisha (WATCO)’s elevated water storage tank project for Bhubaneswar at Sikharchandi hill.

The project had hit a roadblock with the NGT constituting a joint committee to look into allegations of damage to the environment around the hill on June 12 and issuing an interim order saying, “Having regard to the irreversible consequences of the ongoing project, we direct that the project, in question, may be held in abeyance till next date of hearing”.

The tribunal passed the order on a petition filed by Sachin Mohapatra, a resident of the area alleging earth moving, blasting of rocks, and felling of trees undertaken as part of construction works for the project was damaging the project.

The report of the joint committee was taken on record when it was placed before NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata on Wednesday. The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad said, “The interim order granted on June 12, 2023 will continue till the next date of listing (July 27)”.  

The bench has granted time till then to Bhubaneswar Development Authority’s counsel Dayananda Mohapatra to file counter affidavit and petitioner counsel Sankar Prasad Pani to file rejoinder affidavit by then.

As per the spot inquiry report, WATCO had claimed before the joint committee “there is an acute shortage of drinking water in the growing Bhubaneswar city. There is no such elevated area in the town where such water tank can be constructed utilising the gravity for supply of water. Nearly 4 lakh people (about 30 per cent of Bhubaneswar city) will be benefitted by the project”.

The committee had also opined in the report that construction of water tank will not have significant effect on the environment and the proposed project does not require environment clearance. However, in the report, the committee observed, “WATCO has not taken permission for felling of trees. Clearing of vegetation will make the soil vulnerable for erosion and this activity has resulted in removal of vegetation which was present in the site prior to clearing of the site. This needs to be compensated by plantation and soil conservation measures”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WATCO project NGT Sikharchandi hill
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp