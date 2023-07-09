Home States Odisha

NGT forms panel for Gangua canal pollution in Bhubaneswar

The NGT was considering a petition filed by Brundaban Das Azad, a Cuttack-based social activist. Advocate Afraaz Suhail made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

Published: 09th July 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic dump chokes Gangua Canal at Badagada in Bhubaneswar; thermocol bowls spilled near Satya Nagar flyover | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to assess allegations of pollution of Gangua canal due to unchecked discharge of untreated sewage into it by storm water drains at 10 points in Bhubaneswar city.

The committee includes district collector, Khurda, or his nominee not below the rank of additional district magistrate, senior scientist, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), senior scientist, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and senior scientist, Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhubaneswar. The NGT was considering a petition filed by Brundaban Das Azad, a Cuttack-based social activist. Advocate Afraaz Suhail made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

The petition said discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of municipal waste into Gangua canal directly affects the water of Daya river as well as Chilika lake as as all three are interlinked to each other.
The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad said, “Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to visit the site in question and submit its report with regard to the allegations unchecked disposal of waste from different areas in Bhubaneswar within four weeks”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Gangua canal pollution Bhubaneswar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp