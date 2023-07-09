NGT forms panel for Gangua canal pollution in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to assess allegations of pollution of Gangua canal due to unchecked discharge of untreated sewage into it by storm water drains at 10 points in Bhubaneswar city.

The committee includes district collector, Khurda, or his nominee not below the rank of additional district magistrate, senior scientist, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), senior scientist, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and senior scientist, Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhubaneswar. The NGT was considering a petition filed by Brundaban Das Azad, a Cuttack-based social activist. Advocate Afraaz Suhail made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

The petition said discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of municipal waste into Gangua canal directly affects the water of Daya river as well as Chilika lake as as all three are interlinked to each other.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad said, “Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to visit the site in question and submit its report with regard to the allegations unchecked disposal of waste from different areas in Bhubaneswar within four weeks”.

