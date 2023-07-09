Nine including two minors arrested for loot in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Soro Police on Saturday arrested nine persons including two minors for their alleged involvement in a number of loot cases in the area.A pistol, two knives, a sword, three iron bars, 18 mobile phones and four motorcycles among other items were seized from their possession. Sub-divisional police officer of Balasore Sadar Sashank Sekhar Beura said several loot incidents were reported from areas under Soro, Agarpada, Bhadrak Rural and Khaira police limits from June 20 to July 4. "The accused were committing the crime mostly in Talanagar, Nadigaon, Khaira, Soro and Oupada areas of Balasore district besides some areas under Bhadrak. Taking into consideration the increasing number of loot cases, police were deployed in Talanagar area where three accused were nabbed," he added. The robbers were involved in around seven cases under Khaira, Basudevpur and Bhadrak Rural police limits. "While seven of them were produced in Soro JMFC court, the minors were sent to juvenile home," the SDPO informed.