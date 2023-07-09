Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds yeoman service by OPSC in last 75 years

The chief minister hoped the commission would continue to contribute to building a prosperous and strong Odisha.

Published: 09th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated members and employees of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for their contribution and significant service rendered to the state during its 75 years of existence.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the recruiting agency, the chief minister said OPSC was created as per the Constitution of India and is mandated to conduct recruitment for appointments to services in the state.

“The journey of Odisha Public Service Commission in the last 75 years has been remarkable. Thousands of men and women selected by the commission in different fields of public administration have made stellar contributions to the all-round development of the state,” the chief minister said.

He said in recent years, the commission has enabled itself to conduct a huge number of recruitment drives faster.  It has maintained a high level of transparency by leveraging technology and following best practices in the field of recruitment. “I compliment the commission and its staff for their efforts in clearing the backlog in recruitment and adhering to the annual recruitment calendar,” Naveen said.

“My government has always been keen to strengthen this institution. A new annexe building of the commission is under construction at a cost of `14 crore to meet its infrastructure needs. Besides, the cadre restructuring of the OPSC is under active consideration of the government,” he said.The chief minister hoped the commission would continue to contribute to building a prosperous and strong Odisha.

Guv launches AI-enabled e-CHAYAN  portal for OPSC

Bhubaneswar: Governor Ganeshi Lal on Saturday launched the highly advanced e-CHAYAN portal of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The Governor said the software has many advanced features like AI-enabled photo-verification to eliminate impersonation, digital mark extraction from certificates, API based certificate verification and customized application forms. He emphasised merit based selection ultimately contribute nation building. Ten officers and staff of the Commission were felicitated on the occasion for rendering meritorious service.

