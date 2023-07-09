Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court chief justice lays foundation of court building at Baripada

Among others, collector Vineet Bhardwaj and High Court Justice BR Sarangi were present.

Published: 09th July 2023

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar (Photo | orissahighcourt.nic.in)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone of the new building of District and Sessions court on the premises of Baripada Circle Jail in ward no 18 within Baripada municipality on virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralidhar said, “The existing building along with its available infrastructure was not suitable for hearing of the increasing number of court cases. So the judiciary selected the space inside Baripada Circle Jail for the new court. The new site will provide a better environment both for the judges and lawyers,” he added.Among others, collector Vineet Bhardwaj and High Court Justice BR Sarangi were present.

It may be noted that High Court Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and registrar Pravakar Ganthia along with Mayurbhanj Bar Association president Pradeep Kumar Rath had visited the Baripada Circle Jail on September 11, 2022 to earmark the site for the new court building. After examining the site, they gave their consent.The Centre has sanctioned `42 crore for the purpose.

