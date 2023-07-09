Home States Odisha

Silt deposit, encroachment along rivers scare Baripada residents as monsoon sets in

Though the matter was taken to the district administration and the state government several times in the past, nothing was done in this regard.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With arrival of monsoon, lack of renovation, incomplete construction of protection walls and encroachment of embankments on both sides of Jarali, Sarali and Sukhajoda river systems has put residents of around eight wards under Baripada municipality in dire straits since they fear that their areas would get flooded again.

Sources said the three river systems pass through these wards before joining the Budhabalanga river at Madhuban. Locals alleged that they had been facing the issue since 2013 but neither the Irrigation department nor any politician comes to their rescue.  

They complained that silt deposits and dumping of waste besides encroachment of the river embankments lead to a flood-like situation in the rivers every year. Though the matter was taken to the district administration and the state government several times in the past, nothing was done in this regard.
Locals Subodh Palei, Ramakanta Giri and Durjyadhan Das said that the situation worsens during monsoon as rain water causes artificial flood in the area.

“Non-clearance of silt and dumping of plastic waste stagnates the water in these rivers and contaminated water overflows during rainy season. Besides, illegal encroachment of the river embankments add to our woes. Though the matter was taken even to the local politicians, they only dragged the issue by giving false assurances,” they rued.

Official sources said the Water Resources department had in 2016-17 allocated Rs 5.47 crore for construction of protection wall on Jarali river, Rs 5.55 crore for Sarali and Rs 4.96 crore for Sukhajoda with a deadline of two years. Later, the Irrigation department gave a proposal demanding an additional Rs 11 crore to wrap up the construction work by 2022 but the issue still remains unresolved.

While the Irrigation department officials were unavailable to comment on the matter, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren said he will send a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding his intervention into the issue.

