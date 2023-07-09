Home States Odisha

Six injured by monkey in Jajpur village

Though the villagers have sought the help of the local administration and forest personnel, no action has yet been taken to catch the monkey triggering resentment.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:08 AM

Monkey photo used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A rogue monkey has been wreaking havoc at Beruda village under the Jajpur block in the district for the last four days, injuring as many as six persons including women. Afraid, villagers have restricted themselves to indoors during the daytime.

Though the villagers have sought the help of the local administration and forest personnel, no action has yet been taken to catch the monkey triggering resentment. All the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

“The monkey is on a rampage making life hell for villagers. Mostly children and elderly people of the village are victims of this rogue monkey,” said Pravakar Das, a local. We took the matter to the notice of the district administration but nothing has been done to catch hold of it, he added.

“Since the Forest department has the expertise to contain such animal nuisance, we are seeking their help to drive the animal away from human habitation,” said an official of district administration.

