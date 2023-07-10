Home States Odisha

AMNS CEO impressed with gymnastics centre

Recently, talent scouting camps were organised in Bhubaneswar and Puri to identify gymnastic talents from across categories.

Dilip Oommen

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) CEO Dilip Oommen (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) CEO Dilip Oommen commended Odisha AM/NS India gymnastics high performance centre during his maiden visit to the state and expressed confidence that the athletes trained at the facility would bring laurels to the state and the country.

The gymnastics high performance centre, a facility developed on Kalinga stadium premises here is meant for training senior athletes. Additionally, it has three gymnastics academies located in Puri, Jeypore and Rourkela for grassroots level athletes.

AM/NS India aims to train 360 sportspersons every year with world-class coaching by international and national gymnastics coaches. The athletes will also be given international and national exposure in addition to academic support. “It is wonderful to see the budding talents being trained under the guidance of highly skilled coaches at the incredible academy. Here, we have all that it takes to make and nurture exceptional gymnasts,” said Oommen.

Recently, talent scouting camps were organised in Bhubaneswar and Puri to identify gymnastic talents from across categories. As many as 13 girls and 22 boys from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu were selected at Bhubaneswar camp for the elite senior gymnastics programme while 49 athletes, aged between 8-11 years from Odisha and Assam were selected at the Puri camp for the youth and grassroots athletes training programme.

AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has partnered with the Odisha government to promote gymnastics in India and transform Odisha into a premier gymnastics excellence hub.

